In a ripple effect, one small movement can change the world, hopefully for the better, says Julia Leavitt, Sherwood Trust’s first program director.
“I strive to make sure each of my movements are changing the world for the better. And I hope to notice when they are not, figure out why and improve.”
Leavitt has worked at nonprofits for 13 years, ever since she came to the area to attend Whitman College. She was previously a community organizer with Commitment to Community and executive director for The Kids’ Place childcare center.
She came to Sherwood Trust just over a year ago. The nonprofit is a grant-maker to local nonprofits and public agencies and a resource and learning center to support community and nonprofit equity and capacity.
“Julia Leavitt exemplifies the compassion, dedication and skills that mark the best in our Valley’s community of nonprofits,” said Sherwood Trust CEO Brian Hunt in his nomination of Leavitt for 39 Under 39.
“Julia is always ready to help, always looking to make a positive difference. She is continually growing her professional network and loves connecting people who might share goals or have an interest in addressing common issues,” Hunt said.
“I most enjoy working with people who are learning and trying new things to change how they view the world and interact with it,” Leavitt said.
“I primarily facilitate learning opportunities for nonprofit and community members through the Nonprofit and Community Learning Center in partnership with Walla Walla Community College.”
The most challenging times for Leavitt have been when a child or children are not safe from adults who are meant to be caring for and nurturing them.
“To work with the adult in a way that gives the adult an opportunity to try a new way of interacting with and caring for the child has taught me how to persevere while extending grace and empathy,” she said.
Part of a 10-person team, she leads Sherwood Trust’s Community Leadership program that annually provides no-cost, skills-based leadership learning for a diverse group of people who are then encouraged to apply this training and networking within their communities.
Life experiences have informed who she is today: “I am curious and love to learn and try new things. From an early age, I lived in other countries and learned languages other than English. This formed part of my character and how I see the world. I understand that we each have unique traits. At the same time, I recognize a deep connection that makes us all human — a need for connection and unconditional love.”
Her goal is to look back 10 years later and say, “I worked toward systemic changes to policies that better steward resources and create a mutually shared abundance for now and generations to come. I worked to shift from status quo and transactional to transformational. I worked on all levels of the ecosystem — as an individual, with my family and friends, at my job, with communities and institutions. I have done this, and I am still doing this.”
Leavitt, who can do the worm and the moon walk, lives with her husband, Michael Rossi, along with her daughter Valentina Grace, cats Pezgato and Stevens, dogs Little Bear and Scoop and eight unnamed chickens.