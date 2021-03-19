Walla Walla born and raised, Joe Jensen, age 31, is a co-owner and head of sales at Jensen Hardwoods, 312 Artesia Ave.
“I became full time five or six years ago, working with my dad,” Jensen said. “I’ve been an owner for a year or two.” He’s been in Walla Walla his whole life except for the time he spent in the Air Force.
He is inspired by his family, parents Mark and Lorrene, and beloved grandfather, the late Joe Guglielmelli. “He was a great guy,” Jensen said.
He and his wife foster three children, and his current fave book is “Ender’s Game,” by Orson Scott Card.
Jensen loves his work. Loves the wood, learning what it could become, and he loves interacting with customers, making items they will cherish.
“We get a log, cut it open and look inside at something no one else has seen,” he said. “We’ve found 100-year-old nails and even part of a tombstone, the log is a time capsule. We’ve made 104 table tops last year.”
The pandemic was a challenge, destroyed business for awhile. “COVID made things interesting,” he said. “We did bounce back really great. For seven weeks, there was nothing. The builders were not coming in, then the hobbyists came out.”
He enjoys helping customers and having conversations.
“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he said.