Jessica Long has a whole list of titles at Baker Boyer Bank: vice president, executive project manager and senior executive assistant.
“I have been in banking for 19 years,” the Walla Walla Valley native and Touchet resident said. “I started at Baker Boyer in January of 2002 as a junior in high school through the Cooperative Office Education program.”
After high school, she moved to the Tri-Cities for a short period, but she returned to the Walla Walla area in 2007 and was hired back at Baker Boyer.
She’s inspired by the executive leadership team and said their guidance through the pandemic has been with grace and dignity.
“This has meant a lot to me and has helped mold how I interact with others, both professionally and personally,” Long said. “Megan Clubb has been one of my mentors over the years. Megan was president and CEO when I started my role as an executive assistant. From working with Megan, I have gotten to witness how to be a strong leader, while still making sure family comes first. That, to me, has been very important.”
In her position at the bank, she works directly with the president and CEO, is the executive committee secretary and helps with items that are related to the board of directors. This work ranges from being part of committees and projects that are helping define the future of the bank, making sure the president and CEO stays connected with all areas of the bank and community leaders, attending executive committee and board meetings, and, most importantly, doing a lot of different work and projects to help ensure things run as smooth as possible, she said.
She enjoys that each day is different as well as the creativity in her role in projects that define the future of the bank. She also loves the focus on giving back to the community.
Long and her husband, Shawn, have three children: Bartolo, 13, Kadynce, 6, and Michael, 5. The family is involved in local scouting groups and sports, especially baseball.
She completed college while working full time when her oldest child was a toddler.
“I really had to learn how to balance family time, work and school. It was bumpy at times, and I had to learn time management well and learn to set boundaries in regards to my time, but it just gave me those skills to continue to use going forward,” she said.
The pandemic changed everything. She used to watch her children play sports. Adapting to new situations impacted her professionally as well.
“Professionally, we had to flex and pivot. With my role, I have mainly worked from home since last March,” she said.
She’s part of the COVID-19 team at the bank, which works to make sure staff is following pandemic protocols while still providing both employees and clients excellent customer service.
“With three school-aged kids, it has affected my personal life as well. The entire family had to learn to adapt and adjust to distance learning,” she said. “We have powered through and have come out stronger as a family unit, but boy are we glad that the kids are back in school part time and that, for now, Zoom classes are a thing of the past.”