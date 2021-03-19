Hollina Wadsworth,32, is assistant vice president and financial planner at Baker Boyer Bank’s downtown branch and lives in Milton-Freewater.
She was born and raised in Joseph, Ore., and comes from a big family. She’s been in the area five years.
Her favorite book is “Breaking the Habits of Being Yourself.”
She credits her boss, Brian Bruggeman, with teaching and helping her to grow. “He’s done nothing but advocate for me. I’m so grateful,” she said.
She loves her work as a financial planner. “I take my client’s entire situation into account: their fears, goals, interests and balance it out with finance, a well rounded approach. And we build the financial plans.”
She gathers information and makes recommendations. She’s also very interested in promoting financial literacy in schools. “I wasn’t offered that, either,” she said. “There’s so much we can learn from others.”
Wadsworth emphasizes financial instruction in the schools. ”The parents either don’t want to or don’t know how to teach their kids,” she said. “It’s something that should have been learned in high school.”
She partners with the company EverFi, and puts together financial education platforms to be presented in participating schools.
Baker Boyer Bank is making that accessible to any high school in the area. “It’s already in use. We’ve had a good test run,” she said.
What she enjoys most about her work is hearing people’s stories, their life experiences. “Our experience drives us,” she said. Wadsworth is passionate about education, that’s crucial for everyone.
At the same time, the challenge is there’s a lot of data to go through. “The laws are continually changing and the world is changing constantly,” she said.
Her hobbies are knitting, lake kayaking and camping. She’s currently finishing her master’s degree in personal financial planning.
She wants to be more involved in the community and do more volunteering. At work there are volunteer committees she’s been involved with, donating gift cards and help baskets.
She wants to work on relationship-building with her work team, going for coffee, getting to know them.”I want to be a resource for them.”
The pandemic has brought a lot of good out of people. Work has moved to more online and it’s worked out well. “It’s important to stay positive,” she said.