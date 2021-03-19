It’s not hard to tell what Hannah Glazier’s passion is. Working with children is clearly what she loves to do.
“I enjoy the children and their excitement of being at school the most,” Glazier said. “Being able to be silly with them, while also engaging them in new learning concepts, is a blast.”
Glazier, readers won’t be surprised to learn, is an educator. She has been teaching for four years and is in her third year at Gib Olinger Elementary School in Milton-Freewater. She started at Gib Olinger as a first-grade teacher, but now teaches kindergarten.
Before shifting to the Oregon school district, Glazier taught for a year in Burbank.
Glazier takes her duties of guiding children during some of their crucial years very seriously.
“I aim to foster children’s love for learning by making it engaging and fun, as well as challenging,” Glazier said. “I love the moments where something challenging finally clicks, and they feel a sense of accomplishment and excitement and are eager to take on their next task.”
She said getting children to understand the importance of education is key.
“If I can help them understand the value of working hard and taking ownership of their learning, I feel I have helped set them up to be successful learners,” Glazier said. “This year has been a challenge being that we have been online most of the year, but I feel like they are rising to the challenge.”
Glazier was nominated for 39 Under 39 because she goes above and beyond for her students. The anonymous person who nominated her was especially appreciative of how Glazier made masks for her students during the pandemic so they all could have matching ones.
As for many people, the pandemic has been challenging for Glazier.
“Barely getting my feet wet in the education profession and then having to stop abruptly and teach remotely was not ideal,” she said.
One thing she has learned to do to get through it is to ask for help.
“Thankfully, through collaboration with colleagues, I was better able to understand that by asking for help I am doing what is best for students,” Glazier said.
“Students come with various needs and skills, and educators come with different ideas and experiences. So, by collaborating and taking risks, I am able to learn new perspectives on how to advocate for what is best for my students.”
At 26 years old, Glazier likely has a long career ahead of her. She said she plans on earning a master’s degree in early childhood education. Wherever she ends up, she knows what she wants to be doing.
“Who knows what the future will hold,” she said. “As long as I am still doing what I love, teaching children, I will be happy.”