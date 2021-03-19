Amid a global pandemic, Greer Garske Buchanan took the bull by the horns, so to speak.
Nominator Norman Thiel, SonBridge Center for Better Living executive director, said Buchanan — grants manager for the Blue Mountain Community Foundation — took the lead for the COVID-19 Response Advisory Committee.
“She has led and facilitated the collaboration of multiple nonprofits in the Valley. They’ve prioritized and collaborated in allocating funds to the organizations that are meeting the human needs (food, housing, mental health) where government has left gaps.
“She has led this committee during the transition between CEOs at BMCF. She is proactive in keeping the grant funding process moving — yet is willing to step back and consider that the process may be systematically excluding worthy organizations,” Thiel said.
Buchanan has volunteered for nonprofits her entire life. Proof is a photo, published in the U-B, of her mother volunteering at Carnegie Art Center with Buchanan in utero. As an adult, Buchanan has one year of grantmaking under her belt and 12 years in paid nonprofit work.
“My parents emphasized being an engaged citizen through community service,” she said. “Their efforts and leadership are still very much a part of daily life in Walla Walla. I continue to strive to equal their successes, but in my own way, of course.”
She is inspired by seeing the “amazing capacity for good in this town. Our growing diversity. Creative problem solving. Working alongside strong women. Saying ‘thank you’ and ‘you’re welcome’ and really meaning it.”
The fifth-generation Walla Wallan left at 18 — “went as far away as I could” — and returned at 28. She was drawn to the appeal of being close to her family and being “able to afford to buy a house,” Buchanan said.
She facilitates the grantmaking program for the foundation, ensuring that BMCF honors donor intent through its various grant processes. She most enjoys her team.
“I work with four people who are professional, knowledgeable in their field, ... Type As and also, incredibly fun. We complement each other’s strengths, weaknesses and areas of expertise.”
She spends the donated money supporting dreams. “I get to meet leaders from across our service area (Columbia, Garfield, Walla Walla and Umatilla counties) and listen to their dreams, vision, hopes for their organization and their community. To the best of my ability, I get to support these dreams by connecting local nonprofits with resources, sometimes from BMCF and sometimes external resources,” she said.
She also fulfills the vision of financial donors. “The beauty of community foundations is that we exist to help donors invest in their community and we have the resources, knowledge and ability to do this in a creative, customized way for each donor, business, nonprofit or family with which we work,” she said.
She likes to build community. “I get to work on that every single day now. I am so proud of the individuals we have assembled to do this.”
The foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund Advisory Committee met weekly throughout 2020. “Through their efforts, we raised almost $8 million that has gone right back out into our community nonprofits. These women and men inspire me to do better, work harder, and help more. They are a supportive, amazing, challenging group and together we do work that makes our community stronger and more innovative,” she said.
As she moves forward, Buchanan said, “I hope to continue my family’s legacy of community service through my nonprofit work and advocacy, hopefully at BMCF.”
The staff is served by Buchanan’s Pamplemousse “Poo,” “who’s living his best life as the BMCF Office Dog.”
Outside the office, she’s into adventures, travel, culinary, cleaning, reading and fort-building.