Gavin Osegueda is at the forefront of steering people with disabilities into jobs. He creates customized opportunities that align his job seekers’ strengths with the needs of businesses he consults.
“I firmly believe that work is a necessary and incredibly important aspect of any person’s life, and I am driven to create gainful employment for the people I serve,” he said.
Topping his list for job satisfaction are the connections that develop as he helps people secure their first job and then following up with celebrations of significant milestones.
“I feel very lucky to work with so many people I consider friends. For each person that comes to mind, we’ve built a strong relationship by being our true selves, having fun and learning together,” Osegueda said.
Jeanne McMenemy nominated the 26-year-old for recognition. Her adult son Ara is one of Osegueda’s clients. With his help, Ara works three hours per week seasonally, spring through fall, at the Klicker Store.
“Gavin develops relationships with employers, to educate them on the benefits, rewards and possible challenges of hiring someone with a disability. And he calls Ara three times a week, to chat and, weather permitting, go for walks in the community.”
McMenemy said pandemic restrictions aside, Osegueda continues to make new contacts and explore ideas for future jobs with Ara.
“He is a kind, dedicated, innovative and thoughtful employee of Lillie Rice Center and strives to improve the lives and prospects for people with disabilities in our community.”
Employed full time, Osegueda started a master’s degree program in public administration in August 2019 and graduated in August 2020 — mid-coronavirus pandemic quarantine — with a 4.0 grade-point average.
“It was definitely very challenging to juggle various assignments and work duties simultaneously. To get by, I drank copious amounts of caffeine,” he said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s mostly worked remotely, “though I dearly miss being able to see a lot of my friends in person on a regular basis.”
A natural recluse, the impact has been minimal, but he’s not been able to see his parents, grandma and newborn niece for about a year, “which has definitely been hard.”
Osegueda grew up in a family of teachers — grandparents, parents, sister — and felt it natural to gravitate toward an educational career path.
Although playing on the men’s soccer team put Whitman College on his radar, “the intricate, tight-knit college community made Walla Walla feel like my second home,” he said. He came to Walla Walla seven years ago.
While at Whitman, he interned as a teacher’s assistant at Blue Ridge Elementary and the Juvenile Justice Center.
“Though I’ve broken the family mold, I deeply care about education and its role to shape the next generation of leaders,” he said.
He gained inspiration from recently retired Whitman sociology professor Keith Farrington.
“He’s incredibly passionate about the classes he teaches, and he has this incredible ability to make his students feel valued and understood, despite being in a room with 50 other people. Whitman’s average class size is usually quite small, but Keith’s classes often attract a large crowd. Further, he is an active community member who deeply cares about the people around him. I aspire to be a leader like him.”
Osequeda manages his insatiable appetite with an active lifestyle. “My perfect Saturday morning includes deadlifting at the Muscle Shack and then getting a grande burrito afterwards.”
He has a little more than three years in the nonprofit sector and aspires to be the director of a nonprofit.
“Missions that I am especially passionate about include youth/education, addressing global climate change and supporting people with disabilities in some capacity,” he said.