As the saying goes: Home is where the heart is. But it’s also where the business is for Phillip Provost.
Not only does Provost credit his family for raising him in a good home, he also credits them for getting him into the family business — homes.
Provost has been a real estate agent in the Walla Walla Valley since 2014, after quitting other work to pursue the career.
“Real estate runs in my family,” Provost said. “Both my grandfather and my mother have both been my mentors.”
Provost said he would watch his grandfather work and was inspired even at an early age by his grandfather’s work ethic.
And indeed, it was the family trade that allowed him to find his professional pathway.
“I love learning about my job and trying to know everything about it,” Provost said.
“I have always had a hard time staying in one career, as I would get to a point where I quit learning and quit growing. This career is amazing because you can never stop learning. No matter how much you know, there is always someone (who) knows more. To me, it’s like a race I can never win but still love to chase.”
He’s gone head first into the career, even reading a guilty pleasure book like “Big Money Energy” by Ryan Serhant, although that’s “hard to admit,” Provost joked.
But Provost does bring an energy to his work, maybe not necessarily learned from Serhant, but from his family, including his mother, Joanie Fullen, another local real estate agent.
One of his goals is to always be in the office every day by 8 a.m., even if he doesn’t have appointments until later — a habit he picked up from grandpa. He rolls up to the Coldwell Banker office each day with a freshly washed car, too, after he’s gotten his wife her morning coffee.
“First impressions are important,” Provost said about his car washing habits.
Among other professionals, he’s had to make good first impressions, too.
“One of my main driving factors is getting out of the shadow,” Provost said. “Being a third-generation realtor, it is often assumed I’m handed down business when, in fact, I have never worked harder to be successful standing on my own two feet.”
He said the first two years were the toughest, including paying his office dues and start-up costs out of pocket while waiting to make a significant enough commission.
But seven years later, he’s not only operating in the family trade, but also casting his own shadow with a family of his own. His wife of 15 years, Jenna Provost, is now part of his real estate team, and their two teens, Marcela and James, attend local schools.