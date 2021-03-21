What makes the Walla Walla Valley such a wonderful place to live? Is it the sweeping vistas, the mild weather and the rural lifestyle? Or is it award-winning restaurants, the variety of wine and other locally crafted beverages and the access to farm-fresh shopping?
We agree that these are all excellent reasons to love this Valley, but at the Union-Bulletin we know that what makes our area special is the people — and this new premium section of the U-B highlights some of those individuals.
“39 Under 39” will annually profile 39 people in the Walla Walla Valley who are age 39 and younger working with vitality and enthusiasm to benefit our communities through leadership in business, education, health care, arts and culture, agriculture, nonprofits and public service.
As I read each of these profiles, I noticed that roughly 90% of these young professionals were born and raised in the Walla Walla Valley. Some left to pursue higher education, serve in the military or begin their careers, but they chose to return to the Valley bringing back with them the skills and education they collected elsewhere to enhance their hometowns.
Now they are at work in our communities running businesses, educating the next generation of leaders, energizing our arts, helping in our nonprofits and more. But they haven’t stopped with their professional lives. Most are also adding their talents to efforts to improve lives through volunteer work and by serving on advocacy boards and more. The Union-Bulletin is proud to present the first round of 39 outstanding residents in these pages.
This year’s edition includes people who were nominated for recognition in February by members of the community. For the 2022 edition, we will begin the process earlier and start taking nominations in December of this year. Stay tuned to find out more.