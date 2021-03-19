Lifelong resident Dyani Turner has come a long way from her early days on stage when, as a tiny child, she danced under the direction of local teacher-choreographer Idalee Hutson-Fish and couldn’t remember which wing to exit to.
“Robert G. Randall and Cheryl Sutlick first cast me as a green 15-year-old,” Turner said. “My involvement there introduced me to many people who would teach me some of the fundamental lessons in being part of something bigger than myself. I’ve made some of my best friends in the theater, who still perform with me these years later.”
Turner said she came to the Walla Walla Valley with her guitar-playing firefighter father, Jimmye Turner, and horse-riding nurse mother, Dayna Turner.
For three years, Dyani Turner, 32, has been a professional acting coach for children with Seattle Talent and worked with them and various theater associations. She helps young actors and public speakers find their voices, she said.
As a coach, she trains new actors of every age how to audition with confidence and how to find truth in the scripts they are given.
“Should my students be cast, I advise them on how to give their directors what they need through their projects.”
She’s performed and volunteered with The Little Theatre of Walla Walla for 17 years, served on its board for three years and been on the director’s path for about five years.
As a board member, she votes on major decisions made for the good of the theater and the people who love it, such as season selection, marketing and ideas for the future of the playhouse founded in 1944.
Further honing her skills, she worked two years with Hypoxic Theatre Co. as an actor, dialect coach and assistant director.
“I’ve also had a smattering of make-up and special effects jobs for various local film projects. When you love something, you just want to be around it,” she said.
Weekdays, Turner is a receptionist at Valley Vision, “doing what tiny bit I can to help our community through COVID-19 as a health care worker. People still need to see, and our doctors are the best.”
Many fellow teachers to actors, directors and friends have mentored her acting and directing.
“(Optometrist) Angela Ferguson is a guiding presence both at the clinic where I work and as an amazing stage manager. My father, Jimmye Turner, has been my musical performing and public speaking coach all my life,” she said. “It’s impossible for me to say only one voice has had a hand in my development as an artist. I hope to have many more mentors in my future, there is always something new to learn.
“Carol Anselmo and Al Chang guided me through my first season production as a young director, and I learned a great deal from them.”
Being in theater has its challenging side. “Fear, rejection, criticism, (deserved and otherwise) is part of the field,” she said.
“Seeing deep fear was what first inspired me to teach stage craft as well as practice it.” At the time, she was a high school student emcee for an eighth-grade speaking competition.
“There was a young person who was absolutely petrified to be the focus of so many eyes and could not squeak out anything but sobs from the terror. I never wanted to see that kind of fear again without knowing I could help conquer that fear, if that young person so wished. Sometimes we cannot avoid strong emotions, it’s got to be better to prepare properly with help than to suffer alone,” Turner said.
The COVID-19 pandemic interfered with her plans to follow a dream and apply to Atlantic Theater Company acting school in New York City. And she and Al Chang were slated to direct a show called “Romantic Comedy” at LTWW, which she said promised to be fantastically entertaining.
“It would be irresponsible for my acting students to meet currently, and I miss them. However, theater will always survive. It has since the days of goat songs and Greek tragedies, through war and famine and devastation. Theater will continue if there are people who love stories.
“I am an actress and performer in my heart,” she said. “I always have been. However, teaching and directing appeal to the story-telling ‘big picture’ vision that makes productions worth the watch. It’s like painting with people and creating profound moments. Seeing the light in young artists’ eyes when they find their shine. The late nights, the stressful hurdles, it’s all part of what I love about theater.”
Dreams yet to achieve include working in a traveling theater troupe and auditioning for industry film work around the world.
“Simply put, I want my career to allow me to help convey stories I believe in, as artistically and effectively as humanly possible. If that means auditioning and working in the cutthroat world of the modern film industry, or directing plays for shy school children, that is where I see myself in 10 years.
“I believe deeply that all voices and stories deserve to be heard. Everyone has truth in them, and that truth is more important than anything else. I’m just one person, but I believe art, music, dance, sculpture, stand up, photography, domics, drag, poetry, writing and every artistic endeavor we can use to bring comfort and joy is of the highest priority. I plan to do everything I can to add to the field of the arts.”