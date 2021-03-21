- Age: 36 Profession: Independent broker at Walla Walla Sotheby’s International Realty, Walla Walla Residence: Walla Walla
Danielle Beebe is an independent broker at Walla Walla Sotheby’s International Realty, 3 E. Main St., where she’s worked for almost two years.
Beebe has been in real estate since 2002 and here since 2009.
The aspect of the work she enjoys is talking with people. She described herself as basically a shy person, but she loves the social aspects of the job.
She also worked in a restaurant for a while, where she said each interaction was about building a trusting relationship quickly. Beebe aid it was a great way of learning more people skills.
“I help people, and I problem solve, that’s what it’s about,” she said.
She likes residential real estate more than commercial real estate because it’s more personal.
Her office is a team of five independent agents. “But we choose to work together as a team,” she said.