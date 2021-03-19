There is no question good service and good food go hand-in-hand for the owners of Butcher Butcher at 30 S. Colville St.
The boutique meat shop, as the couple titled their business, is becoming known for providing high quality, locally sourced meat at fair prices.
Both Natalie Potts and Erick Turner were grazed, er, raised in the Walla Walla Valley, she in Walla Walla, he in Milton-Freewater.
Combined, the couple have worked in customer service for more than two decades, mostly in small businesses.
Potts has found her experience has created a recipe for the dream she’s been nurturing for years and for loving what she now does.
“I am inspired by our customers, staff and the community in general to put out the highest quality products. I love seasons and holidays and incorporating them into our marketing," she said.
“There is a meat for every holiday,” she joked.
Daily tasks include working with customers in the front of the shop, payroll, bookkeeping, marketing, human resources, ordering for cheese and equipment and slicing “a lot of prosciutto,” Potts said with a laugh, adding that this gig allows her to combine customer service with analytics and creativity.
Turner also wears a lot of hats, he said.
“My primary job is to meet with ranchers and coordinate products coming in. Knowing their operations inside out allows me to share that information with our customers and really stand by our products.”
His bonus comes from getting to work with his wife every day, he said.
Still, it can be really hard work, they agree.
“Starting a business involves a lot of very specific guess work," Potts explained. “It is incredibly overwhelming, even when you start to get the hang of it! We sell perishables, so it is always a struggle to find that sweet spot between getting enough product from our ranchers while not over buying.”
Adding in COVID-19 issues beefed up the challenge, Turner said.
“We saw a big increase in demand that we were very unprepared for. Luckily we were able to create full-time positions for our previously part-time workers and add two more employees to fill in the gaps. We are so pleased to be able to provide stable employment during these difficult times.”
Because no one knew what to expect in the pandemic, the meat shop owners were grateful to learn the store was classified as essential and allowed to stay open.
“We stayed quite busy with folks being more interested in supporting local,” Potts said.
“And without being able to go out to eat, people are willing to spend a little more on quality ingredients to make meals at home.”
Still, Turner said, he has greatly missed being with extended family.
“It has always been how I manage stress and wind down. We have figured out ways to see each other safely and maintain closeness, but I look forward to hugs.”
In their non-work lives, the couple decided to forgo the wedding planned for last October, but ended up tying the knot just one month later at the courthouse.
Turner and Potts already had a pre-pandemic taste of preparing for change. When they started out on their business venture, there were layers of building and health regulations to navigate, for example. Meeting those required a fast pivot and rearrangement of plans that turned into a whole year of construction and waiting for specialized equipment to arrive, Potts said.
“When we finally opened, we had built up a lot of anticipation.”
The Butcher Butcher staff has played a huge part in turning the initial excitement into customer satisfaction, Potts pointed out.
“On Saturdays, we all stay late to deep clean, have a beer and talk about the week and the week to come. It's a great way to see where everyone's at and get on the same page.”
When they can relax, Potts is turning to cooking these days, in addition to the yoga, swimming and craft projects she favors.
Turner also enjoys making food, he said. Plus he likes riding motorcycles and is restoring his "new" 1951 Nash Ambassador vintage automobile.
Both of them are parents to Olive, the “fiesty” dachshund, and an English bulldog named Rupert, who plays straight man to Olive.
The Butcher Butcher owners said they are eager to build their business and contribute to their community.
“I see our business growing to accommodate an ever-growing need for livestock and game processing in the Valley, hopefully within the next five years," Potts said.
“This will involve a lot more space and staffing but could drastically improve (meat processing) access for local ranchers and hunters.”