- Age: 23 Profession: Chef/line cook at Hop Thief Taphouse and Kitchen, College Place Residence: Walla Walla
Colton Webb has been in the food and beverage industry for five years, so it’s not surprising that when asked what inspires him, his answer: food!
He’s lived in Walla Walla for most of his life — 21 years, though he lived in Spokane briefly during his junior and senior years of high school.
Once he’d graduated, however, in June 2016, he returned to Walla Walla right away, he said, to attend culinary school at Walla Walla Community College.
His first job in the industry was at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where he was a baker, he said.
“Then, while I was attending culinary school, I started work at The Marc Restaurant (inside the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center,” he said. “I started as a baker/line cook, then moved into the pastry department where I worked two years.”
Now he’s working at the Hop Thief Taphouse and Kitchen in College Place, but he and a good friend, Alejandro Perez, have entrepreneurial goals.
“(We’re) starting a business bringing fresh world cuisine to Walla Walla, one meal at a time!” Webb said. “We will be focusing on international menu items from around the world.”