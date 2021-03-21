- Age: 38 Profession: Health and wellness, Revamped Wellness and the Yoni Steam, Walla Walla Residence: Walla Walla
Clenesha “CT” Montgomery-Hurst began her journey in health and wellness in 2016 while recovering from severe illness and chronic pain.
After switching from a diet of medications and unhealthy foods, she said she regained her strength through herbs, vitamins and healthy living.
She established her business in December 2019, operating the health and wellness spot centered on women’s reproductive health and self-care — Revamped Wellness and the Yoni Steam — in downtown Walla Walla.
“My intention is to be a light, a radiant energy of hope, a tangible reflection of healing and wellness for all who seek it,” she said.