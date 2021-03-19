Working as executive chef and general manager of Passatempo Taverna, Sam Shelton says she invests in people in the restaurant industry because that profit is beyond any monetary amount.
Shelton has been working in the restaurant industry since 2002. She learned her craft in Avignon, France at various Michelin Star restaurants and Le Cordon Bleu in Portland.
She was born and raised in Walla Walla, moved away for over a decade, but returned in 2017 to reach her personal and professional goals in the smaller community.
Now she directly manages all culinary operations at Passatempo Taverna, including recipe and menu development, food costs and budgeting, purchasing and purveyor contact, staff recruiting and training.
She wears two hats because she also oversees all restaurant operations and administration.
Shelton recruits and hires all positions, works in tandem with the sommelier and bar manager Robert Gomez, ensures customer service satisfaction, focuses on profit and loss, prime costs and budget reports. She handles all facilities and property management, manages reservation platforms and online ordering systems and indirectly oversees their website and social media programs.
She said the responsibility and pride of these sizable roles and titles are what she enjoys most about her work and the trust she’s earned from her staff and the high standards she sets and exceeds.
“The entire restaurant industry has always been built by workers of differing backgrounds. Some of these populations are made up of college graduates, world travelers and felons, classically trained professionals and those in off the streets looking to wash dishes,” Shelton said.
“The people I have always worked with are a blend of these contrasting worlds.”
She said her job is to bring those people in, include them in the business, make them family, provide benefits and good health, reward their accomplishments daily and identify and work with them to improve personally and professionally.
“This is an investment I make that profits me beyond any monetary amount could,” she said.
Producing well-built teams by focusing on and playing to an individual’s natural strengths is something that inspires her.
Because of the pandemic, she had to redesign the restaurants business model by expanding its offerings. They partnered with the winery, The Walls, to make pasta drops — monthly trips to the greater Seattle area with pasta, sauces, baked goods and wine people order online. The restaurant also offers a take-out program.
She also dealt with managing staff safety during this time and the “matrix of scheduling and execution of service.”
Constantly navigating the ever-changing climate of COVID-19 with strict state restrictions for dining and bars, she has learned to be OK with not knowing how to manage a restaurant in these strange times and now reaches out for support and help.
One of the challenges she always faced in her profession was not having enough hours in the day and not knowing when to stop working and make time for herself.
During the pandemic, she had to work more hours in a different type of labor model and learned how to create valuable time for herself and her family, which is now her new norm. Shelton has a son, Weston Davis, who is 2½ years old.
One of her personal goals is to devote herself to being the best parent she can be.
In her free time, she is researching textiles, following high-end wardrobe producers that focus on well-made goods to fabricate less and wear eco-friendly, sustainable, long-lasting clothing. But she also enjoys any outdoor activities that include exercise and her son.