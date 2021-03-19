Brian Delano, age 33, is a community health worker with the Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s Population Health program, and he loves it.
“In social work, you meet people where they are and you support them. I work as a jack of all trades, able to empower clients, get them connected with resources.”
These resources include physicians so the clients aren’t in the emergency room for non-emergency reasons. This helps the whole system, but especially the person he’s working with, and that’s Delano’s passion. He steps in to help them navigate their life.
He originally went to school for engineering, but later in life he realized, “This is where I belong. It’s a calling,” he said.
He could help people, reach out to them.
Delano’s inspiration is his grandfather, a police officer. “He stuck up for injustices, corrected people. He didn’t judge people, he was aware they weren’t bad but made bad decisions in their circumstances.”
Delano has been in the area for about 10 years. He’s happily married to a woman he first met in preschool. “She’s my guardian angel, saved my life,” he said.
He loves to learn about other cultures, and his favorite hobby is skateboarding. The couple has three dogs that they cherish. He didn’t want animals at first, but once they rescued the first one, who had been severely abused and lacked confidence, they were ready. He wanted to help and to love the dog.
Delano’s favorite part of his job is people’s stories of all the things they’ve accomplished. He said the greater challenge is to soak it in and really understand.
“In five to 10 years, I’d love to get my MSW (master of social work) and counsel people. I knew I could grow in Community Health,” he said. “I love that I don’t have some boundaries and red tape like people stuck in an office. If someone’s in crisis, I can just drive out to their living room.”
He accepted this job the day the county went on lock down.
“No other organization was seeing people face-to-face. We innovated how to get people care,” he said. They followed strict COVID-19 protocols and set out to help others in the midst of the pandemic.