- Age: 38 Profession: Director of financial planning at Baker Boyer Bank, Walla Walla Residence: Walla Walla
Brian Bruggeman, director of financial planning at Baker Boyer Bank, loves helping clients and living in the Walla Walla Valley. He and his wife, Alison, moved here to be close to her family.
He helps people with their personal finances and estate plans, enhancing their financial security while also finding causes they want to support. Bruggeman also did a considerable amount of work helping with the Paycheck Protection Program last year.
“There were always new rules on Friday night,” he said. Continued change and adaptations have been necessary during the pandemic.
Bruggeman enjoys the variety in his work. Each day is different. “I help people use their money the best way. They don’t want to run out of money and still support charities.”
He also enjoys his volunteer work out in the community. He volunteered with other men to raise money for YWCA Walla Walla, was on the board of Walla Walla Community Hospice and has participated in a recent vaccination clinic.