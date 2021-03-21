- Age: 33 Profession: Arborist and co-owner of Beckner Tree Service, Walla Walla Residence: Walla Walla
Most days, Bradley Beckner works on a higher realm than most people.
He is co-owner of Beckner Tree Service, a fact that he credits to people who have cared enough to give him solid advice and guidance.
He’s been an arborist for more than four years and has found he likes the team building needed for the job. Pruning a tree the right way can lead to what Beckner calls positive growth. And that growth, the new from old, allows the tree to continue to offer the gifts of shade and beauty over time, he said.
Most people don’t really understand the intricacies involved in tree health, including those working inside the industry, and that leads to “good intentions with catastrophic results,” Beckner said.
People who need the professional standards and experienced wisdom Beckner Tree Service offers is one of the reasons his Walla Walla business quickly outgrew a work-from-home model to one that needed space for more people and rigs, he said.
And the team he has grown is everything. It includes employees who bring skills from previous walks of life and professionals who have incubated Beckner’s self confidence and guided him in goal setting and time management.
Things have stayed busy for the tree service, after initially closing for two months when the pandemic took root here. Becker and his wife, Kara Beckner, have been able to hire more employees to accommodate the new workload that’s risen up this last year.
Bradley Beckner loves it all, including seeing the changes he can make on a daily basis.
“I’ve always felt a calling to do something of purpose, yet it has been ambiguous as to what that might be. I think Beckner Tree Service has given me a glimpse into my real passion — empowering people and solving problems. This is what gives me satisfaction at the end of the day, month and year.”