Long before Alayna Brinton moved here seven years ago for graduate school at Walla Walla University, she had her mind on becoming a zoologist and working with “big cats in Africa.”
Her first psychology class at Columbia Basin College in Pasco changed everything.
Today, Brinton is tackling the big “cat” that is mental health.
She is the owner and chief clinical officer of Anchor Point Counseling PLLC on Eastgate Street (not far from City Zoo Pet Center ironically).
“I love connecting with people and seeing them grow,” Brinton said. “I get the most fulfillment from my job when I get to utilize my skill set to help either a client or a new social worker grow.”
Having carefully brought together a dedicated team of therapists at her clinic, Brinton is now working to expand mental health care in this area.
The nonprofit Blue Mountain Health Cooperative is the realization of Brinton’s dream of a network of local providers.
BMHC is young, less than a year old at this point, but Brinton is already looking ahead with several goals for the future.
“I would like to set up another mental health clinic in Eastern Oregon, where resources are lacking,” Brinton said. “I would like to find effective ways to reach and support our mental health provider community to decrease burnout. I would like to continue to learn how to be a better mentor and leader, and I would like to continue to work to destigmatize mental illness.”
This, from a woman married with two kids.
Brinton has already overcome challenges.
The founder and chief clinical officer of Anchor Point Counseling was a high school dropout. But that didn’t stop Brinton from becoming a first-generation college student.
“I got bullied in high school to the point that I dropped out and got my GED,” she said. “I went on to overcome significant, external obstacles that come with being a first-generation college student, as well as internal obstacles related to self-confidence and self-compassion.”
Those experiences have enabled Brinton to really connect with patients, understand where they’re coming from.
“Connecting with people is one of the most meaningful things I do,” she said. “It is a major part of my mission at both of my jobs. I believe that human connection on an individual level, as well as on a systemic level, is an antidote to many of the hurts and challenges that I see in this world.”
But who could have prepared for the curve ball the COVID-19 pandemic threw at the healthcare industry this last year?
“Professionally, we were required to become adaptable extremely quickly in ways I never foresaw,” Brinton said. “Within a matter of hours, my team and I banded together to write policy, set up a system and implement telehealth for our patients.
“This is why I believe in the power of relationships — we are so much stronger together.”
Brinton also found a silver lining to the troubles of this last year.
“Personally, the pandemic forced me to slow down,” she said. “I am someone who naturally runs my life right up to the margins.
“The pandemic allowed me to see that there can be greater creativity and different answers that come when I take life at a different pace.”