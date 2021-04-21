UPDATE: Emaleigh and Liam Hogan have been located and are safe. The Richland Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Richland girl Emaleigh Paier and her 7-year-old autistic brother Liam Hogan.
Richland Police Department reports Emaleigh Paier took her parents' vehicle without permission and left their home near the 1400 block of Farrell Lane in Richland around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday and haven't been seen since.
Emaleigh is white, female, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds and has blue eyes. She has brown hair with teal highlights and is believed to be wearing knee-high black leather boots.
Liam is white, male, 3 feet and 10 inches tall, 70 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He may not be wearing shoes.
Police say the children left home in a silver 2011 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with a sunroof, with Washington license plate BWM7177.