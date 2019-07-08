Walla Walla County commissioners Monday had their first official look at the recently relocated city sleep center.
Renee Heller of Walla Walla made the spring semester dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa.
DAYTON — Columbia County Fire District 3 has placed a burn ban from July 8 to about Sept. 10.
A Kennewick man has been accused of raping a woman at her birthday party in January in Walla Walla.
Congratulations to the United States’ women’s soccer team for winning the World Cup on Sunday, the second straight world championshi…
Police are investigating a homicide after a body was recovered Monday on the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue.
Intrepid Walla Walla cyclist Mark Brotherton ended up riding more than 600 miles in June to raise funds for the Great Cycle Challeng…
A Walla Walla boy pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree attempted murder for allegedly plotting to kill his mother…
It has been suggested to Engjell Vrapi that life in the kitchen of his Isaacs Avenue pizzeria would be slightly simpler if he purcha…
After a Seattle Times report that the Washington State Department of Licensing was giving personal information to federal immigratio…
College Place City Council
BURBANK — A Burbank woman was injured Saturday morning when she fell asleep while driving her Mazda 6 west on state Route 124, drift…
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi initiated Niccole Harrison of Athena into membership at Eastern Oregon University.
DAYTON — A Lewiston woman and her young passenger were injured Sunday night when their Toyota Prius station wagon struck an embankme…
Wheaton (Ill.) College student Amelia Schwartzkopf of Walla Walla made the 2019 spring semester dean’s list.
Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency…
Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary saw a changing of the guard at its annual meeting when incoming President Kerry McEwen accepted the gavel…
Walla Walla Kiwanis Club awarded annual college scholarships of $1,000 each to graduating high school seniors Anya Griggs, and Amayr…
State lawmakers have about six months to consider a wise piece of legislation that will be introduced when they go into their annual…
Beth Brotherton-Swanson will hold a community campaign kick-off Tuesday for her run for Port of Walla Walla Commissioner District 1.
Walla Walla County Superior Court
CLEVELAND — For a day, Will Smith was in for quite a treat — teammates with Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman and Christian Yelich.
CLEVELAND — We’ve seen Reggie hit the light tower, Pete Rose crush a catcher to score the winning run and a tribute to Ted Williams …
LYON, France — As the U.S. players celebrated their Women’s World Cup title by dancing on the field, a chant rose from the crowd in …
NEW YORK (AP) — Megan Rapinoe stepped off the plane with champagne in hand — a fizzy souvenir from a most memorable trip overseas.
Megan Rapinoe left early, her work done for the day. The celebration came early, too, for a U.S. team determined up until the final …
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Walla Walla Griz lost both ends of an American Legion baseball doubleheader to the Lewis-Clark Cubs, 15-2 and …
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Walla Walla Sweets managed just four hits Monday night and dropped the opening game of a three-game West Coa…
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — When Serena Williams’ serve wasn’t getting her all the points she needed at Wimbledon, she turned to her r…
CLEVELAND — Pete Alonso took one final swing and flipped his bat high in the air. Another walk-off.
Walla Walla looked like a team that just got back from the Firecracker Tournament in Boise late Sunday night in Central Washington A…
BOISE — Walla Walla continued to pitch, swing the bat and play sound defense here Sunday at Mountain View High School as the Bruins …
LYON, France — After every goal celebration and all the confident posturing, the U.S. national team backed up its swagger at the Wom…
CORVALLIS — Matt McKenzie doubled home both Kyren Morris and Elliot Marks to give the Walla Walla Bears a 2-0 lead in the top of the…
KELOWNA, British Columbia — The Walla Walla Sweets salvaged the final game of a three-game weekend series with West Coast League foe…
NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastián Blanco scored his first goal in more than two months, Steve Clark had his second consecutive shutout and t…
CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s soccer players showed how far, far behind they are the women.
BOISE — The Walla Walla Bruins went 4-1 from Thursday to Saturday at the Boise Firecracker Invitational here.
KELOWNA, British Columbia — Rain here on Friday forced the Walla Walla Sweets and Kelowna Falcons to play a West Coast League baseba…
CORVALLIS — The Walla Walla Bears picked up two straight wins, defeating both the Eastside Cutters and Dr. Stewart’s of Roseburg in …
Megan Rapinoe considers Sunday to be the final insult.
If you were the person who yelled it, Tyler O’Neill heard you. It came during this past Mariners homestand in the park he once hoped…
CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League has a television contract for the second half of its season to replace the partner…
CORVALLIS — The Walla Walla Bears looked to play extra innings on the night of Independence Day.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rafael Nadal was up near the Centre Court net when Nick Kyrgios smacked a booming forehand directly at the…
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
When: Wednesday. Meeting begins at 7 p.m.
Students with dyslexia struggle in Washington. Will a fresh approach to reading instruction be enough?
A new bill requires districts to screen children for signs of dyslexia. It will usher in major changes in the way all kids are taught to read in Washington state.
When: 5 p.m. Monday.
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
When: 9 a.m. Monday.
When: Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting starts at 8 a.m., recesses at noon and reconvenes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s workshop begins …
When: Monday. Meeting begins at 7 p.m.
MILTON-FREEWATER — It does not seem like six years have passed since I came to this city to work as the superintendent of the Milton…
More than 100 high-school students across the state will participate in apprenticeships this coming school year, part of a push to more closely link work to education.
When: Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., recesses at noon and reconvenes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s meeting begin…
When: 9 a.m. Monday.
As we reached the summit of Idaho’s Scotchman Peak, the wind picked up and America’s legacy of public land came into focus.
Opportunities to lend a hand to those in need abound in the Walla Walla area.
John Culhane and Nathan Williams, 1004 Alvarado Terrace, have a garden that combines many elements that bring them joy. When they pu…
Nathan Williams and John Culhane, 1004 Alvarado Terrace, are all settled into their large home, but they had some work to do to get …
While helping to prepare this month’s article on hiking to Ice Lake in the Eagle Cap Wilderness near Joseph, Ore., it occurred to me…
Catherine Creek is worth the drive south and offers lots to see along the way.
When I joined the Walla Walla YMCA in 2018, I was intrigued to learn that the organization, originally founded as the Young Men’s Ch…
Canvasback winemaker Brian Rudin showed up at my home in Waitsburg with two vertical flights of his Cabernets, a stitched-up and ban…
The lake is a shimmering pool of emerald and turquoise so clear it acts as a mirror reflecting the white granite and red shale peaks…
Out looking for a house in 1996, Ron and Pam Alexander were drawn to their 1977 home at 13 W. Imperial St. in Walla Walla because of…
Crossing the Cascades in May, my car bulging with as many belongings as I could fit, I was shocked to behold endless miles of rollin…
Mainstem Malt plans to expand local beer culture while contributing to the revitalization of a large building on Dell Avenue.
What is a garden, and what is it for?
With the advent of spring, there comes to our valley the arrival of houseguests. Most are as welcome as daffodils, a few as welcome …
What do you get when a recent MBA grad and a techie with start-up hopes meet by chance at a co-working space? An app that helps farm…
Waiting for snow to melt is about as fun as watching paint dry, viewing infomercials on TV or sitting in a doctor’s waiting room rea…