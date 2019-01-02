Jon Blanc, with the city of Walla Walla, braved the morning frost to take down the holiday greetings banners and garland from the downtown area Wednesday.
Developers of straw-pulp mill Columbia Pulp are shooting for late first-quarter operations this year.
Pablo Romano, a Lions International new club consultant from Queens, New York City, will meet with Spanish-speaking men, women and t…
Walla Walla High School Class of 1962 graduate Jerry Zahl, who started the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund in 2012,…
Les Schwab Tire Center is rolling with a reconstruction plan this year.
Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go …
The opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and spot a variety of birds and other animals will present itself when Blue Mountain Audubon S…
Featured books will be available for the public today. To place them on hold, call the Walla Walla Public Library at 527-4550 or go …
Does the acumen of a master sleuth such as Hercule Poirot or Sherlock Holmes inhabit your mind?
Denny Sedam offers a chill, background music kind of vibe from classic country and folk music to generous amounts of standards from …
Television
SEATTLE — Yusei Kikuchi smiled wide for the cameras, pointing to the back of his No. 18 jersey — a celebrated number for Japanese pi…
WACO, Texas — Kalani Brown had 20 points and 17 rebounds as No. 8 Baylor won over a top-ranked team for the first time, beating UCon…
POMEROY — Maddy Dixon scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Pomeroy girls basketball team, as the Pirates …
COLLEGE PLACE — Looking to bounce back from a loss to College Place High School in the D.A. Davidson Christmas Classic championship …
COLLEGE PLACE — The Eastern Washington Athletic Conference greeted a Walla Walla Valley Academy boys basketball team, idle since its…
FRISCO, Texas — Seattle’s Bobby Wagner and Sean Lee of Dallas were the All-Pro leaders of their defenses at linebacker the previous …
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan cornerback David Long and tight end Zach Gentry are entering the NFL draft, skipping their final seasons…
SEATTLE — All the successes of Michael Dickson’s initial NFL season — earning the first Pro Bowl bid for a rookie punter since 1985 …
MINNEAPOLIS — Eugene “Mean Gene” Okerlund, whose deadpan interviews of pro wrestling superstars like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The U…
RENTON, Wash. — Frank Clark and Jarran Reed knew one of the biggest questions about the Seattle Seahawks before the season began sur…
There’s an old sports saying that implies that sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.
There were a pair of future major-college basketball players on Wa-Hi’s 1999 boys state championship basketball team.
SEATTLE — It started with Mac Suzuki. It grew with Kazahiro Sasaki. And exploded into a phenomenon with Ichiro. From there, it conti…
By DAVE CAMPBELL
SPOKANE — Road wins in the Northwest Athletic Conference are precious, and Walla Walla came up with a big one here Wednesday night.
SPOKANE — Walla Walla got the shots it was looking for here Wednesday night in the Warriors’ Northwest Athletic Conference East Regi…
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canada and Sweden tumbled out of the world junior hockey title chase, and the United States and Russia…
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Alex Hobbs scored 17 points and along grabbed seven rebounds along with making six assists as Boise State beat Wyomi…
NEW YORK — D’Angelo Russell had 22 points and 13 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets built up a big enough lead with a 73-point first hal…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The 2020 Winter Classic will be held at the Cotton Bowl in Texas. The Dallas Stars will host the 12th edition of …
BATON ROUGE, La. — A prosecutor says two LSU football players appear to have responded with justifiable force when they fatally shot…
RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks secondary took a hit Tuesday as the team prepares for Saturday’s wild-card playoff game at Dallas with …
SEATTLE — It appears the Mariners have reached an agreement with one of the top starting pitchers remaining on the free-agent market…
PASADENA, Calif. — Urban Meyer says he decided to end his remarkable coaching career at Ohio State partly because of the stress inhe…
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Damian Lillard woke up Tuesday morning feeling out of sorts and didn’t get much better through the first three …
MOSCOW, Idaho — Wa-Hi grad and Idaho senior guard Mikayla Ferenz has been named the College Sports Madness National Mid-Major Women’…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask made 36 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackha…